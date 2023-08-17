Vernon's mayor says strategic plan 'ambitious but achievable'

Photo: City of Vernon The Active Living Centre project is Vernon's largest capital project to date.

The City of Vernon is plotting a course for the next three years.

Following an update on the 2023-2026 Council Strategic Plan, Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release the plan is "ambitious but achievable."

The plan, adopted by council in May, establishes priorities that will guide city decision-making in areas from livability to environmental leadership.

It outlines five areas of strategic priority:

Livability: "Focus on policies and systems that provide residents a community where they can thrive."

Vibrancy: "Focus on building a community where businesses prosper, arts and culture thrive, and residents and visitors can gather."

Recreation, Parks and Natural Areas: "Focus on providing amenities (natural and built) to offer opportunities for connection, health and well-being."

Environmental Leadership: "Focus on protecting and enhancing local built and natural environments as a core community strength."

Governance and Organizational Excellence: "Focus on leading by example in how council operates to provide excellent cost-effective services."

Since the beginning of the year, projects underway or completed include the installation of the new community flagpole at City Hall, implementation of an outdoor commercial use permit program, and 10 new auxiliary firefighters at the Predator Ridge firehall.

Other major projects that are "well underway" include: implementation of the city's Housing Action Plan, work towards construction of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, developing a new website for Tourism Vernon, revitalization of the Lakeview wading pool, completing a recreation and parks fees assessment, and Phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use path.

Cumming says the Active Living Centre project – Vernon's largest capital project to date – is in the planning and development stage, with an integrated project delivery team established including the city, architect, general contractor and major trades partners.

"The IPD team has been touring recreation facilities in B.C. and Alberta in preparation for the design phase of the project, with construction expected to begin in spring 2024," the city says.