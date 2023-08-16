Search for missing shrimp boat captain continues with dive team on Okanagan Lake

Photo: RCMP

Dive teams are back out on Okanagan Lake, continuing the search for missing boat captain Travis Van Hill.

Van Hill's wife, Kim, says a police dive team is back on the lake today.

It's been over three weeks since the shrimp boat captain first went missing in a storm July 24.

He's presumed drowned, but a body has not been located.

The commercial shrimping boat he was on board capsized during the storm.

The boat was pulled out of the lake and dry docked on Aug 1.

WorkSafe BC became involved in the case because Van Hill was working during the storm.

Van Hill was not found on the boat when it was recovered.

Some believed he had been caught in the nets pulled behind the boat, but when the netting was recovered, Van Hill was not among it.

The dive boat seen on Okanagan Lake Wednesday morning was initially thought to be the sonar search boat run by Gene and Sandy Ralston. It’s currently searching Kalamalka Lake for missing kayaker Eli Buruca.

Buruca went missing during the same storm.

The Ralstons are a search and rescue team from the United States who plan to search for Van Hill after Buruca is located.