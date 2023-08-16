Unusual aircraft sight due to holding pattern, says Nav Canada

Photo: Jon Manchester

The mystery of the giant circle in the sky above Vernon and Kelowna appears to have been solved.

A huge, circular jet contrail over the North Okanagan on Sunday fascinated locals, who took to social media with photos and theories.

Online flight trackers pointed to it being a commercial airliner, most likely an Air Canada Express flight from Saskatoon to Vancouver.

A Kelowna International Airport spokesperson speculated the unusual sight may have had something to do with the Abbotsford Air Show, which was happening over the weekend.

And Nav Canada appears to confirm that answer.

Nav Canada spokesperson Maryam Amini said photos of the manoeuvre appear to show "a brief holding pattern to support aircraft sequencing into a busy airport, such as Vancouver International."

Amini said the pattern is an "occasional but normal procedure," despite it being highly unusual in the Okanagan.

Airspace over the Lower Mainland, which is busy all the time, would have been even more so during the air show.