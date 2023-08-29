$1,000 up for grabs for students as VDPAC opens bursary applications for 2023

Photo: VDPAC 2022 bursary winners: Libby Wyse, Madison Irwin, and Taliah Bellmann

Students in Vernon could be eligible to win a $1,000 bursary through the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

Students who will be entering or returning to full-time studies at a university, college or technical school are welcome to apply. To be eligible, students must be attending an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program.

Applications can be found here and are due by midnight Sept. 15. They must be handed in at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Students must submit all required documentation and show a dedication to a career in performing arts. Over the course of their education career, student may win up to two bursaries.

The bursaries are typically funded through tips collected at the performing arts centre bar/concession stand and coat check.

“We would really like to expand our bursary program,” says executive director Jim Harding.

“We are grateful for the support of our patrons with their gratuities, but we are always open to specific memorial gifts, legacy donations and corporate sponsorships ... to be able to help out more performing arts students.”

VDPAC awards bursaries each year to support students in Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C.

The centre awarded three $1,000 bursaries in both 2020 and 2021, despite having no public performances due to the pandemic. Funds came from remaining public donations and the society’s own funds.

The 2022 recipients were Madison Irwin, 2nd year, BFA in Theatre at University of Victoria, Libby Wyse, 4th year, BMus in Violin Performance at University of Victoria, and Taliah Bellmann, 1st year, Performing Arts in Ballet.

Bursary recipients will be announced in early October.

Inquiries should be directed to [email protected].