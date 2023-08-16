Wildfire smoke worsens across Thompson-Okanagan

Wildfire smoke has intensified across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Thick smoke descended over the North Okanagan and Kamloops areas overnight, leaving residents to wake up to a pall of grey.

Smoke also worsened over Kelowna, although it is somewhat thinner in Penticton this morning, despite fires near Keremeos exploding with dramatic smoke plumes Tuesday evening.

Webcam images from Castanet's cameras across the region show smoke conditions worst in the north, easing as one moves south.

Conditions are expected to continue today as a smoky skies bulletin remains in effect from Kamloops and the Shuswap, all the way to the U.S. border

The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday the region will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," the ministry says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.