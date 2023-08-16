Wildfire smoke advisories now cover most of Southern Interior

Photo: Ministry of Environment UPDATE: 12:35 p.m. A smoky skies bulletin has been expanded to cover most of B.C.'s Southern Interior as wildfires burn across the province. The Shuswap and Okanagan have been under advisory since Monday, but the Ministry of Environment has now expanded that to include almost half the province. Regions being impacted by wildfire smoke or that are likely to be over the next 24-48 hours include: 100 Mile House, including Highway 97 from 108 Mile House to Clinton, Bridge Lake and Canim Lake

Arrow Lakes

Slocan Lake, New Denver, Nakusp, and Fauquier

Grand Forks, Midway and Greenwood

Cariboo (North) including Quesnel, Wells and Bowron Lake Park

Cariboo (South) including Williams Lake, Northern and Central sections of Wells Gray Park

Central Okanagan including Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland

East Columbia including Golden

East Kootenay (North) including Edgwater, Inveremere, Canal Flats and Skookumchuck

East Kootenay (South) including Kimberley, Cranbrook, Yahk, Moyie, Wasa Lake Provinical Park, Jaffray, Grasmere and Roosville

Elk Valley including Elko, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford

Fraser Canyon (South), Trans Canada Hwy 1 from Lytton to Choate

Kootenay Lake including Creston and Kaslo

Nicola, including Merritt, Strump Lake, Pennask Lake, and Brookmere

North Okanagan, including Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Lavington and Lumby

North Thompson, including Barriere, Clearwater and Vavenby

Shuswap, includes Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Chase

Similkameen, including Princeton

South Okanagan, including Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos

South Thompson, including Kamloops, Rayleigh, Monte Creek, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Logan Lake

West Columbia, including Revelstoke

West Kootenay, including Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland

Yoho and Kootenay National Parks Photo: Castanet Click here to view gallery Photo: Castanet Photo: Castanet Photo: Castanet Photo: Castanet

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Wildfire smoke has intensified across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Thick smoke descended over the North Okanagan and Kamloops areas overnight, leaving residents to wake up to a pall of grey.

Smoke also worsened over Kelowna, although it is somewhat thinner in Penticton this morning, despite fires near Keremeos exploding with dramatic smoke plumes Tuesday evening.

Webcam images from Castanet's cameras across the region show smoke conditions worst in the north, easing as one moves south.

Conditions are expected to continue today as a smoky skies bulletin remains in effect from Kamloops and the Shuswap, all the way to the U.S. border

The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday the region will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," the ministry says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.