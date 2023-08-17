Repaving to cause temporary closure on 58th Avenue

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon drivers can expect minor delays along 58th Avenue, starting Monday.

The City of Vernon says 58th Avenue between 27th Street and 24th Street will be temporarily closed while the road is repaved.

A detour will be in place for motorists via 53rd Avenue.

Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 21. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m daily.

It's expected to take one week to complete.

Business access will remain open in the area.

The public is asked to obey all traffic control measures and slow down in construction zones.