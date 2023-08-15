City of Vernon reminds public how to stay cool amid heat warning

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon residents are urged to take shelter from the heat and smoke.

The City of Vernon encourages the public to take precautions temperatures are forecast to hit between 35 C and 40 C this week. On top of that, wildfire smoke is expected to linger for a couple more days.

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and a special air quality statement for the Okanagan.

Vernon residents are reminded they can use public facilities to stay cool and avoid the smoke.

Kal Tire Place, the Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre, and Okanagan Regional Library all offer refuge from the conditions.

Free public drinking water and washroom locations can be found here. While a map of dog friendly outdoor areas can be found here, owners are reminded that not all are off-leash.

To prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion, BC Centre for Disease Control and Interior Health recommend staying cool and hydrated.

Regularly drink water before feeling thirsty, avoid the midday sun and stay in shade or cool indoor locations. Never leave pets or people alone in cars, as temperatures can quickly become much hotter than outside.

Use air conditioning if possible but avoid over cooling, cover windows during the day and open them in the evening, people are also encouraged to open windows at night if there is a breeze.

Those without air conditioning should seek shelter in the coolest room of their home and use a fan.

Wear protective clothing and sun protection, and check in on relatives, friends and neighbours.

Check the forecast, and be prepared with plenty of water if working outdoors.