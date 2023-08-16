Burton Marine Pile Driving to restore deteriorating Kal Lake landmark

Photo: Burton Marine Pile Driving

Burton Marine Pile Driving has been hired to repair Coldstream's iconic Kal Beach pier.

The District of Coldstream awarded the $516,416 contract to the company on Monday. The figure does not include GST.

In a January report to council, Burton Marine’s examinations of the pier projected a five-year life span before significant repairs or replacement are required.

It recommended temporary bracing be used to guard against potential “structural collapse.”

Council reached out to surrounding municipalities to share in the cost of the repairs and received confirmation of $70,000 from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

RDNO Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C $50,000, and Electoral Area D $10,000.

In July, Coldstream council noted the pier is deemed to be in an archeological permit area, and special permitting will need to be obtained before any remediation work can be done.

Those permits could take up to a year.

While a much-needed ladder for the pier is going to be replaced when it arrives, no other upgrades will be possible until the permit is received.

Parks staff will continue to monitor the pier and ensure it remains safe to use.

Reconstruction of the Kalamalka Lake landmark is expected to start in 2024, once the permits are approved.