Helicopter seen on top of dam, landing at Kal Lake beach on day of crash

Photo: Jessie Gottlieb

More reports of a helicopter that crashed into the Shuswap River flying erratically and landing in restricted places are coming out in the wake of the incident.

One area resident said he was shocked to see the same helicopter landed on the roof of the generating station at Wilsey Dam on the Shuswap River east of Lumby earlier on the same day that it crashed.

"It was a strange sight to see," says Leonard Van Der Merwe.

"People were running around in swimsuits. ...Definitely not the place to hang out."

That was about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday. The chopper went down less than an hour later, near Mabel Lake.

The pilot fled the scene of the crash and remains unaccounted for, police said Monday.

BC Hydro spokesperson David Cooper was shocked to learn of the illegal landing and said the utility would be investigating the matter.

"The RCMP were notified and will conduct their investigation. Due to this, we will not be able to comment further," Cooper said in an email.

"We are aware of the helicopter crash and we have been able to confirm that there was damage to one neutral line, which resulted in less than five customers briefly being out of power."

Another sighting was made that same day, when the helicopter touched down in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and the occupants went swimming in Cosens Bay.

"I was hiking in Kal Park ... around 6:45 p.m. and I was shocked to see a helicopter had landed by the water. I didn't see who was flying it, but I do recall people packing up from a swim and it taking off shortly after, around 7 p.m., and leaving up the valley," says Jessie Gottlieb.

The helicopter's tail number, N7529M, shows it was last registered in the United States and was owned by Quicksilver Air of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Aviation Safety Network lists its FAA registration as cancelled when it was sold and exported to Canada earlier this year.

The aircraft does not appear to be registered in the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register.

The Robinson Helicopters R44 was manufactured in 2002.

Other witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying erratically in the days before the incident, flying up and down the river.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and is assisting in the case.