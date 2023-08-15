Algae bloom continues on Goose Lake: Greater Vernon Water

Photo: Google Maps

An algae bloom continues on Goose Lake near Vernon.

The lake is located on the highlands between Swan and Okanagan lakes.

The algae bloom on the non-potable water source was declared Aug. 2, and users fed by the agricultural water system were advised of the presence of cyanobacteria, a potentially harmful blue-green algae.

"The numbers of algae present continue to indicate that the water may be potentially harmful or toxic if consumed by animals and livestock," water distribution manager John Lord said in a Regional District of North Okanagan update on Tuesday.

Greater Vernon Water recommends an alternate source for animal use.

Boiling water does not remove blue-green algae toxins, GVW notes.

"In Goose Lake, the occurrence of a harmful algae bloom is common, and GVW is not always able to turn it off or guarantee timely treatment. At present, the water source will stay on."

Customers are responsible to provide a safe water supply for animals and livestock and ensure on-site non-potable water sources are clearly labeled.