Vernon RCMP seek public help to identify assault suspect

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a recent assault.

On Monday, July 17, about 4:20 p.m, police were called to a business on the 3400 block of 30th Avenue, where a man had allegedly assaulted an employee inside the store.

The man left before police arrived.

Vernon RCMP have released a security camera image of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

The suspect has dark hair, a beard and moustache and was wearing a tank top and ball cap.

"We're hoping someone knows this person and will be able to help us put a name to a face," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone recognizing the man is asked to contact Const. Derzak at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-12300.