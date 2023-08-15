Anti-abortion protest raises concern about children's access to graphic images

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon man says he’s concerned about children seeing the graphic images being distributed by anti-abortion protesters.

Chris, who didn't want to give his last name, says he had a run in with pamphleteers in Mission Hill.

He says members of the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform trespassed on his property to bring their fliers into his backyard.

“I'm not a parent, but I have nieces and nephews. I wouldn't want to have to explain to a kid what they're looking at,” said Chris.

He says a girl about seven or eight years old walked up to the protesters. When the group saw him recording the interaction, they said they don’t give pamphlets to kids. But, they told him they aren’t against kids seeing them.

“Her point was that it's better they see this and that you start a discussion with your children, but I mean, it's traumatizing. My mom saw the pictures and she's traumatized,” said Chris.

The group also waved banners in downtown Vernon Tuesday afternoon, some of which had graphic imagery.

Members said they have been delivering pamphlets throughout the city.

“We’re part of an educational group doing public awareness on the issue of abortion, talking about whether or not we can ever solve hard problems, like killing innocent humans,” said spokesperson Cameron Côté.

The group has been crossing Western Canada trying to “engage as many communities as possible.”

A woman driving by the protesters yelled from her car: "That's not what abortion looks like!"

According to the group's website, a speech is planned for Tuesday evening at the Vernon Canadian Reformed Church on MacDonald Road. The presentation is on "the faces of abortion and how to take action to end the killing."

Chris says the group's argument that abortions are legal at nine months is misleading.

While that is true, no provinces offer abortion on request beyond 24 weeks unless there are medical complications.