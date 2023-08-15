Vernon's Vasek Pospisil named to Team Canada for Davis Cup

Photo: Tennis Canada/Martin Sidorjak

Vernon's Vasek Pospisil will represent Canada at the Davis Cup next month.

Tennis Canada announced its national team this week, including Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, and Alexis Galarneau.

They'll play in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in defence of their 2022 title.

They'll face Italy, Sweden, and Chile in group A at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 12-17.

This is the 24th time Pospisil has been named to Canada's Davis Cup team.

He's currently No. 168 in world tennis rankings.

The 33-year-old Vernon native played a key role in last year's title run, winning five of seven matches over the group and knock-out stages, Tennis Canada says.

He has a 27-24 record in the competition.

Shapovalov is ranked No. 22 in the world. He reaching the round of 16 last month at Wimbledon.

Diallo is ranked No. 134, and Galarneau 196th.

The Group Stage consists of four groups of four nations. The top two teams from each advance to the knock-out stage Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.