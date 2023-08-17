'Win-win' for Vernon and Fortis as work to improve parking at Carlson Park

Photo: City of Vernon

Anyone travelling along Bench Row Road in Vernon should be prepared for minor delays to continue until the middle of October.

Traffic lights are set up in both directions, allowing for single-lane traffic between the Vernon Seed Orchard Company and the PRT seedling farm.

FortisBC crews are installing a new pressure regulating station and gas line as part of the utility's multi-year Inland Gas Upgrades Project.

The project will see old gas lines replaced, removing bends in the pipe and allowing for better in-line inspections in the future.

In order to install lines around Bench Row Road, crews needed to dig up a large section on one side of the street.

The project closed the west access to Carlson Park in late June, and FortisBC already has plans to leave the area better than they found it.

"Restoration work (vegetation management) in the area will follow construction," says Fortis BC spokesperson Zaneta Ewashko.

"As part of FortisBC’s commitment to supporting community improvements, there will be a paved parking lot installed at Carlson Park to provide better access for residents," she adds.

"As part of the project taking place at Carlson Park, there will be a publicly accessible parking lot," confirms city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

Fortis and the city completed a land sale agreement for 0.45 acres to accommodate the pressure regulation station and a 12-stall parking lot.

Mayor Victor Cumming called it a "win-win" for Fortis and the city.

"Residents ... will now have a safe and easily accessible place to park instead of having to parallel park along the side of the roadway."