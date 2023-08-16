Vernon Public Art Gallery Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 26

Photo: VPAG

Vernon Public Art Gallery's Riot on the Roof is just around the corner.

The 15th annual alternative art party returns to the downtown Vernon parkade Aug. 26.

An eclectic night of live music, art installations, interactive art activities, food trucks, and more, the action takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. on the top two floors of the parkade.

Vancouver Island bands Shale and Cold Fame headline the evening and will be joined by locals Crashlanders and Kamloops band The Stonefruits.

There will be live mural-painting by Jeff Whelan and Brian Keyes, poetry by Clare Thiessen of Broke Press, and a film by Vancouver-based filmmaker Kostya Tyoschin.

Riot on the Roof's goal is to promote youth involvement in the Okanagan art community by providing an opportunity for teens and young adults to view and participate in alternative forms of art and entertainment.

"Come hungry, come creative, and come dressed up as your favourite summer 2023 movie character for a chance to win a basket full of art supplies," organizers say.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite as well as the VPAG website for $10 each. They will also be available at the door for $15.