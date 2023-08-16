28th Avenue road replacement to begin next week in downtown Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon Road closure planned for section of 28th Avenue

A downtown Vernon street will be closed for two months for a major reconstruction project.

The City of Vernon says 28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will close as early as Monday.

Preliminary work is underway, which will be followed by road, sidewalk and storm sewer replacement, as well as rail crossing upgrades next to Okanagan Spring Brewery.

Residents are encouraged to support area businesses during the construction.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

The work is expected to be complete by Oct. 15, weather permitting.