University teams set to clash in Kal Bowl, TSN celeb to award Okanagan Sun

Photo: Kalamalka Bowl Society

Football fans are in for some real excitement next week when the second annual Kalamalka Bowl returns to Vernon.

The fun kicks off with a Huddle in the Park event Tuesday.

Football enthusiasts will be able to meet the UBC Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Golden Bears at Polson Park, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The two teams will be cheered on by the BC Lions cheer team when they face off against each other in some friendly fun and games before things get serious at Greater Vernon Athletics Park on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 fans took in last year’s game, and organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.

“Last year, people were not sure what this was all about and came with curiosity,” says Kal Bowl president Sean Smith. “Now, people know they will be coming to see the highest level of amateur football in Canada and have a great time on a Wednesday evening in Vernon.”

Vice-president Malcolm Reid says the society is looking forward to “hosting a first-class Canadian university sports football game in our town for years to come.”

Title sponsor Kal Tire has signed on for a three-year deal.

Game goers will be treated to a special presentation before the last quarter of the bowl game.

Team members of the Okanagan Sun will be awarded their Canadian Bowl championship trophy by Farhan Lalji of TSN fame.

The entire Sun organization will be on hand to celebrate the Canadian Junior Football League’s win in Regina in November 2022.

Lalji is considered to be one of the most recognizable names and faces in Canadian sports media and a strong supporter of Canadian high school and university football.

Lalji will also co-hosting Breakfast with Angus the morning of the game, with Angus Reid.

If you bring your own lawn chair to the game, a general admission ticket is $12. Assigned seating in the bleachers is $30. Tickets are available at kalbowl.com