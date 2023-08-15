Kin Racetrack Athletic Park could look 'vastly different' when design is done

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's forthcoming Kin Racetrack Athletic Park could look “vastly different” from what was originally proposed to the public.

That’s what Coun. Kari Gares said Monday, following a city council update on the park.

Accommodating the planned new Active Living Centre, adequate parking, and allowing for drainage on site could change park plans considerably.

“I do think that these conversations need to be had so that the public is aware as to what the potential further outcome of the Kin Racetrack Park is actually going to look like,” said Gares.

Her comments came after city staff told council now is not the best time to talk specifics about the park.

Mayor Victor Cumming had asked for more information about traffic access to the Active Living Centre.

Staff said the ALC team is still figuring out specifics, and the report to council was meant to identify site constraints and considerations. Staff added that questions on specifics would be answered “once the ALC team advances their design.”

A traffic impact assessment for both the rec centre and athletic park noted a shortage of 300 parking spaces in the plan. To add those spaces would require 7,000 square metres of park space.

Gares said unless council decides to go with less parking, which she said is “never advisable” for recreation services, the conversation would be paramount. Increasing parking would mean reducing services from the original plan, she added.

The update also identified needing storage for 10,000 cubic metres of stormwater to avoid drainage to BX and Vernon Creeks downstream.

“Right now, we've got two ball fields and two outdoor fields, and if we're having to deal with stormwater and area parking, that only leaves space for one facility and what does that facility look like?” Gares questioned.

“These are very big conversations that I think the public is going to want to be a part of, because we're going to be changing this dramatically if we have to deal with those things, which obviously, we do.”

Council ultimately accepted the update to the Kin Race Park, and the concept of focusing on the ALC before revisiting the rest of the site.

City staff added that council will see its Parks Asset Management Plan and their next meeting, which will show “another piece” of the picture regarding the Kin Park site.

As design work continues for the ALC, the area will continue to evolve, staff said.