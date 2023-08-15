Finger Eleven to rock Vernon, tickets on sale Thursday

Hit makers Finger Eleven have added Vernon to their greatest hits North American Tour.

The Ontario band is known for its mega-hits Paralyzer and One Thing.

The band will play at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 18.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

With multiple platinum-selling albums and No. 1 hits, Finger Eleven is currently touring the continent in support their new single Together Right and their first retrospective album, Greatest Hits.

The tour includes stops in major Canadian and U.S. markets including Vancouver, Cincinnati, Detroit – and now Vernon.

Frontman Scott Anderson says the band is excited to be playing "places we haven't been in years. We can't wait to start making noise again. See you out there!"

Finger Eleven's catalogue spans from metal and alt-rock to funk, power pop, and more.

They broke into the international mainstream with the smash One Thing, which topped the charts in both Canada and the U.S.

Paralyzer, off 2007's Them vs. You vs. Me album went five times platinum and also hit No. 1.

"We're so excited to bring this legendary Canadian band to Vernon," says performing arts centre artistic director Erin Kennedy.

Tickets are $69 for adults, $66 for seniors, and $64 for students.