Calls still come to Vernon's Lake View Farms - company sold 2 years ago

Photo: Tracey Prediger Local business owner still getting calls two years after selling micro green and edible flower business

It’s been two years since Greg Hewitt with Lake View Farms in Vernon sold his microgreen and edible flower business but he’s still getting calls for orders.

“I just got a call yesterday and I would have loved to have filled the order,“ Hewitt says. “I feel bad that people still think we are in business.”

Hewitt and his partner sold their home based vertical farming business in 2021. “I don’t know how people are still getting our number,” he says.

The decision to sell came after a success they couldn’t keep up with. Lake View farms was supplying and delivering to more than 25 restaurants and attending five farmer’s markets a week.

“We just got too big. We were working 12 hour days - every day of the week.”

In order to keep up with the demand, Hewitt would have either had to buy a building and hire more staff. “It was a lot of fun, but it was a lot more work than we wanted.”

Both business owners were ready for a slower pace than the business needed and decided they needed to find a buyer. Unfortunately for local customers, the buyer lives in Victoria.

Any customers wanting local edible flowers can contact Culinary Confetti out of Lavington. Christina Rowland says Culinary Confetti has been growing a wide and evolving selection of edi-blooms for the past six years.

They supply to fine restaurants, caterers and specialty retailers. The company implements strict organic growing principles and practices unique hand-sewing, tending, picking & packaging techniques.

Culinary Confetti works collaboratively with Uprooted Kitchen and Catering who specialize in "petal to plate" products.