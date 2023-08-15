Goose-control plan may be revived in Vernon after previous efforts failed

Photo: Rawpixel

Geese on Vernon beaches will fly another day as city council continues to search for control methods.

At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Kari Gares requested staff bring back additional information on goose control following a planned cull and kill-to-scare program that fizzled.

Gares said council has collected additional information on a potential goose harvest.

“If, maybe, staff can reach out to that individual to have them come forward as a delegation to provide us with some background information,” Gares asked.

Council voted to investigate the further information from the contractor, who reached out to the city.

A planned kill-to-scare program that would have killed so-called dominant geese in flocks to scare the others away was abandoned earlier this year after no contractors expressed interest.

Council asked that “staff go back to that individual and request for them to come forward as a delegation so that they can provide appropriate background information for council to deliberate.”

At the same meeting, council received a report outlining potential next steps for goose management.

Geese – their presence and their poop – at local parks and beaches have been a topic of discussion for council for years.