Heat, smoke cancel downtown Vernon plaza activities today

Photo: DVA

With heat and smoky skies advisories for the North Okanagan, activities on downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza are shut down for the day.

The Downtown Vernon Association says the decision was made for the health and safety of staff and the public.

Temperatures could reach close to 40 C today, according to Environment Canada.

The combination of smoke and heat can affect those outdoors.

A smoky skies bulletin was issued Monday for the North Okanagan and Shuswap as wildfire smoke moved back into the region.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

Some relief may be on the way. Temperatures are forecast to dip back into the 20s by Friday.

The DVA will assess the situation on a daily basis.