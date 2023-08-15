Leak to be fixed, but at what cost?

Photo: City of Vernon

A spray irrigation main leak on Commonage Road will be taking its first steps to being repaired.

Vernon City Council agreed to continue the temporary collection and pumping system of the leak adjacent to the compost facility. This will be until Sept. 30 with a cost of no more than $200,000 from the sewer reserve.

City administration have also been directed to go forward with a detailed design to find a long term solution to the leak. The cost of which will also be coming from the sewer reserve and is not to exceed $100,000.

Coun. Akbal Mund said in Monday’s meeting, “yeah, the price is steep but we have to fix it, that's the right thing to do.”

Following the $300,000 that will already be going toward the leak, an addition cost will come from actually repairing the leak.

Council directed city administration to report back to council once the (up to) $100,000 design is completed, to give more details on construction costs and recommended funding sources.

The repair could become quite costly, according to the report to the city.

Improvements to Commonage Road by the Ministry of Highways raised the section of the road between Rose’s pond and the compost facility.

“The city's two spray irrigation main lines (pressure intake and gravity feed) were not raised when the road profile was changed and are now estimated to be five metres below road grade."

Open-cut excavation is extremely challenging because the pond surface is one metre below the road surface.

The leak has been happening since May and pump tracks have stopped the leak from going into Rose’s Pond.

The spray irrigation line that is leaking supplies the majority of the city's spray irrigation users, 54 of the city's 64 users.

Crews have been able to manage the leak and maintain service and the leak is stable; "however, this could change at any time."

An engineering report examined short and long-term solutions, including repairs ranging from $600,000 to $1.8 million.

But there are underlying issues the report did not address: “aging, critical infrastructure at unmaintainable depths, adjacent to a pond.”

A long-term solution would entail replacing and raising the lines to a maintainable depth. Estimates range from $2 million to $3.6 million.

Council has directed city staff to look into the long-term solutions and detailed design planes.