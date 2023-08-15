City to consider adding to list of parks where temporary shelters are prohibited

Photo: File photo

The number of parks prohibiting temporary overnight shelters in Vernon might be growing, but first city staff needs to take a closer look.

Currently, the City of Vernon has specific areas listed as "no temporary overnight shelter" locations, including Kal Tire Place, Cenotaph Park and Linear Park.

Council agreed at Monday’s meeting to have administration look into possibly of including some parks in the no overnight shelter permitted areas in Bylaw 5057.

Coun. Kari Gares asked that both Lakeview and Becker parks be added to the list of areas as they are both undergoing costly upgrades, and are a place children frequent.

Gares added that Becker Park has an “extreme fire hazard” and camping should be prohibited there as well.

She said people have been camping in Lakeview Park and the city doesn’t have anything in the bylaws to deal with that.

Coun. Kelly Fehr voiced concerns, saying the city needs to ensure there are enough parks in the city for people without homes to camp in overnight. He added that the parks needed to be dispersed throughout the city, not just in the downtown core or Polson Park.

“It wouldn't be a great thing to have a number of camps or all of the camps located in one area, challenges come with that,” said Fehr. “So I think if we review parks, we need to review all the parks in the community and ensure that they're dispersed appropriately throughout the entire community, I feel very strongly about that.

“We can’t just start reducing, homelessness is growing across the country… It's gonna continue, it's gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.”

Coun. Akbal Mund said he wouldn’t want to eliminate a large number of spaces, but that Lakeview and Becker parks make sense because of the upgrades coming and the number of children playing in the parks.

Fehr said if the city were to look at eliminating spaces people can camp overnight in the city, then it should also look at adding spaces they can do so.

That is why Gares initially suggested just the two parks prohibit overnight camping.

“These are very specific, ones East Hill, ones Becker Park, million dollar investments into these that children frequent and where children frequently need to minimize the impacts that unfortunately come with extreme homelessness when people are suffering from mental health and addiction issues.”

Council agreed to revisit the idea after getting city staff to look into stats and other parks to consider prohibiting, or allowing, overnight camping in.