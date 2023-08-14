Bowlers' dream of Lincoln Lanes purchase by city rolls a gutter ball

Photo: realtor.ca

The bowling community had their hopes rolled into the gutter after Vernon City Council decided not to purchase Lincoln Lanes.

Council directed administration not to purchase the alley as it is not a “recreation service contemplated in the Recreation Master Plan”.

At council's last meeting, July 17, representative for the bowling community Heather Leask, asked council to form a committee to consider buying Lincoln Lanes.”

The bowling alley has been up for sale since September 2022 and was last listed for sale at a reduced $1.885 million.

Leask said no buyers have been able to purchase the lanes because of the multi-family housing zoning it has.

She said buyers would need to subsidize the lanes with a restaurant and liquor services, which would not be possible with that zoning.

“So, it just became impossible for someone to purchase that and make a living off it ... so we now come to council with the hope that you'll help us save the lanes,” said Leask at the July council meeting.

Despite pleas for the city to purchase the alley, it ultimately decided not to pursue a purchase.

It is unclear what the next steps for the bowling alley will be.