Colourful snake rock sculpture growing at SilverStar village

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A large snake has been spotted heading into the village at SilverStar Mountain – and it just keeps getting bigger.

But no need to worry, Sylvestar the snake is made of rocks.

The idea came while a couple was looking for ways to entertain their 11-year-old granddaughter while she visited them on the hill.

Rochelle doesn’t like hiking or biking, and her mom came up with the idea of creating a rock snake.

“Rochelle painted the first rock, she painted the tail,” explains Sue Dekker, Rochelle's grandmother.

Sue’s husband, Tim Dekker with Destination Silver Star, says the project started in late June when Rochelle was visiting the couple.

“This is the first year for this," says Dekker, who checked with the resort "to ensure it was not going to cause a problem in the village, which I don't believe it is, and I feel it gives something for folks to feel happy about,” said Dekker.

The idea is for people to add their own painted rocks to the growing snake. A sign, created by Rochelle, is posted detailing what to do: “Add a painted rock to see how long I can grow!”

Dekker says Sylvestar the snake started out with a head and tail and about eight painted rocks between.

Sue says it’s awesome that people have added their own rocks to the rocky sculpture.

She’s sent Rochelle pictures of the snake growing. One of her favourite additions is a black rock with a bear paw print on it.

“People are going through a lot of work to paint these rocks,” said Sue.