Scratch lottery ticket win brings out all the feels for Vernon couple

Photo: BCLC

A Vernon lottery winner says she shed tears of joy upon learning her scratch and win ticket was worth $100,000.

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau were overcome with emotion after discovering their win on a Peppermint Payout ticket.

Emotions ranged from disbelief, to shock, excitement and relief, they say.

Lowley and Campeau purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on 32nd Street in Vernon.

They were at home when they discovered they won, before walking back to the store to verify the ticket.

"I checked it on the self-checker and was in total shock," says Lowley. "I didn't know what to say or feel. I think I started crying."

"It's pretty amazing," says Campeau.

The couple plan to put the prize towards a first-time home purchase and look forward to saving for the future.

"It's a life-changing experience. Unbelievable, shocking, exciting and relieving all at the same time," Lowley.