Vernon opens books on recreation funding dispute to 'clarify' disagreement

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's mayor says he wants to "clarify" details behind a recreation services battle brewing between the city, Coldstream, and RDNO Areas B and C.

Last month, the funding partners said in an open letter they were "disappointed" that Vernon declined their invitation to "further discussions" after an agreement could not be reached.

Vernon announced earlier this month that it would take over sole funding of recreation services starting Jan 1, and council directed administration to look into a tiered fee system that would see those who don't live in the city pay more at the Vernon Recreation Centre and other facilities.

The current deal expires Dec. 21.

Despite Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte's assertion that Coldstream and the RDNO made a "compelling offer ... significantly more than will be achievable through a two-tiered fee structure," Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming says the city's position is based on "hard costs" that can't be avoided.

"The proposal provided to the other funding participants was based on hard costs, increased financial pressures that we're all experiencing, and an objective to meet the minimum required service expectations of residents,"said Cumming said in a press release.

"Vernon city council believes the figures presented were fair and are required to appropriately fund recreation services in the coming year."

He says Coldstream and RDNO's offer "failed to recognize the change in property assessment values – a long-standing and agreed-upon formula for funding ... and did not offer enough funding to maintain current service levels."

Cumming says Vernon council was "disappointed" that a renewed agreement could not be reached by the June 30 deadline necessary for budget planning.

The city has taken the unusual step of declassifying financial information from the negotiations, including funding formulas, cost increases, costs identified to implement the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan, and

funding requested by the other players.

Under the current agreement, Vernon pays 68.4% of recreation funding, Coldstream pays 16.7%, Area B 7.6%, and Area C: 7.3%.

Assessment values changes on which the funding is based would see that change as follows for 2024:

Vernon: 65.7%

Coldstream: 17%

Electoral Area B: 8.7%

Electoral Area C: 8.6%

This would see Vernon's contribution drop by $110,000, Coldstream's increase by $12,000, Areas B and C go up by $45,000 and $53,000, respectively.

"The total anticipated operational increase for recreation services in 2024 is $226,019, and was proposed to be shared proportionately between the four jurisdictions," the city says.

Additionally, Vernon proposed to include the costs to implement short- and medium-term recommendations within the Recreation Master Plan, which were supported by all parties in 2018, "but subsequently not funded by the participants."

These are primarily related to staffing and maintenance, the city says. Those costs total $425,000.

Photo: City of Vernon

"Vernon city council wants to be very clear about the negotiation process that took place earlier this year. Vernon was at the table, ready and wanting to have fulsome discussions to reach a reasonable and equitable agreement for all parties involved," says Cumming.

"Despite Vernon's best efforts to move negotiation discussions forward, no consensus could be reached by the deadline."

Cumming reaffirmed the city's invitation to establish fee for service agreements that would avoid a two-tiered system.

In their letter, Coldstream and RDNO said "increases in excess of 25% are not achievable."