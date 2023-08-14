RCMP investigating suspected targeted shooting in Spallumcheen, victim unco-operative

Photo: Kevin Alan

A Spallumcheen man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night.

Residents of South Grandview Road say they heard multiple gunshots, and a house was behind police tape today, with police cruisers outside all day.

Vernon RCMP say a 31-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police received a report of gunfire the 4800 block of Grandview Flats Road South about 11:55 p.m.

They continue to investigate the incident.

“The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators,” says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

“From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public at this time.”

Police have secured the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197.

Information can also be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.