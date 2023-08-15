Helicopter that crashed into Shuswap River seen flying erratically before incident

Photo: Jon Manchester

Multiple Mabel Lake area witnesses report seeing a helicopter that crashed into the Shuswap River Saturday night flying erratically in the days before the incident.

One camper who had been staying along the river stated they saw the helicopter making "unnecessary maneuvers, flying at night up and down along the path of the river" all week.

Another who was camping in the kingfisher area near Mabel Lake says the helicopter appeared to strike a power line before the crash.

That would indicate it was flying at very low altitude, and BC Hydro crews were seen working on a pole very close to the crash site when Castanet was on the scene Sunday morning.

Four people were apparently on board the aircraft.

RCMP said Monday the pilot left the scene in a vehicle and remains unaccounted for.

A witness tells Castanet "the pilot carried one of the passengers who seemed to be seriously injured, yelling for a car to take them to the hospital."

Another said they recognized the white helicopter with blue stripes from numerous "erratic" flights over the Mabel Lake-Grindrod area.

The tipster, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed to know the identity of the pilot.

Castanet is attempting to confirm that information before publication.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and is assisting in the case.