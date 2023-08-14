Giant circle in the sky something to do with Abbotsford Air Show?

Photo: Jon Manchester

A strange sight in the sky caught the attention of many between Vernon and Kelowna on Sunday.

A high-altitude jet performed a giant circle to the south of Vernon before heading off to the west.

The aircraft was too high to be landing at Kelowna International Airport, and the manoeuvre would be highly out of the ordinary for an airliner.

A spokesperson for YLW said no one there had any knowledge of the aircraft, seen making the manoeuvre about 11:45 a.m.

It left a giant, circular contrail visible across the area.

Castanet has reached out to NavCanada, which manages Canada's civil airspace, about the flight.

YLW spokesperson Cassie Brannagan speculated the unusual sight may have had something to do with the Abbotsford Air Show, which was happening over the weekend.

We've reached out to the air show as well for any information.

Photos of the phenomenon sparked the expected conspiracy theory chatter on social media.

One reader who checked an online flight tracker at the time of the incident, says it showed Flair Airlines and American Airlines flights making "large turns."

If so, the airliners may have been in a holding pattern due to the air show in progress at the time.