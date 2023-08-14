Smoky skies bulletin for North Okanagan and Shuswap

Photo: Ministry of Environment

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the North Okanagan and Shuswap as wildfire smoke moves back into the region.

A smoky skies bulletin is a step below an air quality advisory, to communicate the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke.

The Ministry of Environment says the region will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Bulletins are also in place for the North Cariboo and Elk Valley.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," the ministry says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.