Vernon Pride Week sees big turnout and sold out events

Photo: Lianne Viau

Vernon was splashed in colour to celebrate Pride Week, and organizers say events were jam-packed and sold out.

Abbie Wilson, president of Vernon Pride, says the drag trivia event sold out and a two spirit storytelling event was a full house. The Pride march on Saturday and night market were two of the best attended events.

Polson Artisan Night Market organizer Mayla Janzen said they had a “phenomenal” night.

“It was our pride market, done in conjunction with the Vernon Pride Society and featuring four hours of performances and music alongside the market,” says Janzen.

“The turnout was amazing. We filled the park with people, and it was our best attended event since Canada Day.”

Wilson says it feels amazing to have so many people show up for the community.

“It feels like all the hard work that we're putting in is really, I don't know, important,” said Wilson.

“I cried a lot this week, just seeing all the people that were coming out and how important Pride is to Vernon.”

After the success of Vernon’s second annual Pride Week, Wilson says the directors will take some time off before planning events for the fall.

“We feel like it's really important that we keep it moving forward because we made a lot of really good community last week,” says Wilson.