Vernon RCMP respond to 30+ calls since June for dogs left in hot cars

Photo: BC SPCA

Police in Vernon have responded to more than 30 reports of dogs left in hot cars since June.

With intense heat forecast this week, RCMP and the City of Vernon remind pet owners to leave Fido at home and to not leave pets in vehicles while you shop.

"In the summer, it doesn't take long for temperatures to soar inside a vehicle. Pet owners are reminded that leaving your furry friend inside a vehicle during warm or hot weather can create a harmful, even life-threatening situation," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Since June, we've had to respond to over 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles," says Terleski.

"Responding to pets in distress pulls frontline resources away from responding to serious incidents and emergencies. We want to keep our 911 system free for people emergencies ... pet owners need to be responsible and help to ensure our officers aren't tied up dealing with preventable situations."

If you take your pet somewhere, make sure they aren't left unattended, even for a short time. If you can't, leave them at home.

If you come across a pet in a hot vehicle, first see if the owner is nearby. If not, you call the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

Don't break the window to gain access.

"Not only is it illegal, but it could result in injuries to yourself or the animal. If you believe it is an emergency, take down the licence plate of the vehicle and call police," says Terleski.