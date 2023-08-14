Vernon RCMP seek hit and run driver who struck man in wheelchair

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP are seeking a hit and run driver after a man in wheelchair was struck by a car, Friday, in downtown Vernon.

The incident happened about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and 28th Avenue.

A 71-year old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his electric wheelchair was hit by what witnesses describe as a four-door, black Lexus sedan.

"The man was crossing the road in the crosswalk ... when he was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on 34th Street," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

"After hitting the man, the vehicle reversed, went around the injured man and continued on 34th Street. The vehicle was last seen turning westbound onto 27th Avenue."

The vehicle will have obvious front-end damage, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-14157.