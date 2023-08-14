Deceased person found in vehicle outside Vernon hotel

Photo: Google Street View

A dead body was found inside a vehicle outside a Vernon hotel Saturday night.

About 10:45 p.m., a deceased person was discovered inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Riviera Hotel, formerly the Village Green Inn, on 27th Street in Vernon.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person's death is being undertaken and is still in the very early stages," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"While criminality has not yet been ruled out, nothing has been found that would indicate there is any immediate risk to the safety of the public."

Updates will be provided as information becomes available, says Terleski.