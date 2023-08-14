Charges laid in deadly 2022 head-on crash in Vernon

Photo: Castanet/file

Charges have been laid against a local man in the wake of a fatal collision in 2022 on Vernon's Hospital Hill.

Six charges have been approved against Vernon resident Michael Rodine, 36, as a result of the head-on collision in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022, on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

The crash resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver, says Cpl. Mike Moore with the BC Highway Patrol.

The crash between a pickup and SUV closed the highway for hours, creating kilometres-long back-ups.

The charges include two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death, and two counts of impaired driving over .08 causing death.

Rodine's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.