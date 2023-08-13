Those searching for missing man on Kal Lake asking public for help

Photo: Contributed Searchers are asking the public to give the Ralston's search boat plenty of space on Kalamalka Lake.

The family of a kayaker who's presumed to have drowned on Kalamalka Lake during a storm last month is reaching out to the public for help.

Eli Buruca was one of three kayakers who were on Kalamalka Lake together on July 24 when a storm kicked up. Buruca presumably drowned in the storm, but his body has yet to be recovered.

Travis Van Hill, who was working on a shrimp boat on Okanagan Lake at the time, is also presumed to have drowned in the storm when his boat capsized.

Buruca's sister, Nidia Buruca-Majano, says her family, along with Idaho-based recovery team Gene and Sandy Ralston and a K9 team out of Calgary continue to search the west side of Kalamalka Lake for Eli's body.

The search team is asking any members of the public who many have seen the three kayakers along the west side of Kalamalka Lake around 9 p.m. on July 24 to reach out to them. They believe the kayakers would have been travelling near the Rail Trail, around the northern end of the lake across from Rattlesnake Point.

Nidia can be contacted at 778-319-8020.

Vernon Search and Rescue Coralie Nairn said last week that their organization is no longer searching on the lake every day, but Nidia noted VSAR was helping Saturday and Sunday by working to ensure other boaters steer clear of the Ralstons' search efforts.

Nidia is asking other boaters to give them plenty of room, as waves can distort their underwater camera, hindering the search.

Friends of both the Buruca and Van Hill families have set up fundraising pages to help cover the unexpected costs of the tragedies.