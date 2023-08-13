Helicopter crash near Mabel Lake Saturday night sends two to hospital, dog missing

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

A friend who posted on social media about the missing dog tells Castanet Chalupa the was not wearing his vest at the time of the crash, as originally thought.

She was contacted by the mother of a woman who was injured when the helicopter went down near Mabel Lake. While her friend is expected to recover from her injuries, she’s desperately hoping to find Chalupa because he is the woman's therapy dog.

None of the people who were involved in the crash are believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

A small dog is missing after Saturday’s helicopter crash near Mabel Lake.

A Facebook post says the little chihuahua has been missing since the aircraft went down in the Shuswap River, just west of Mabel Lake. The woman noted that two of her friends were taken to the hospital from the crash scene.

Another friend also posted, saying the dog named Chalupa should be wearing a red and black therapy vest. Anyone who spots him is being asked to call 250 878-6497 or 250 864-4491.

The cause of the crash, and condition of those injured, remain unknown.

ORIGINAL 10:13 a.m.

A helicopter crash near Mabel Lake Saturday evening sent two people to the hospital.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed Saturday night seven ambulances were dispatched to an “incident” past Mabel Lake Resort just after 8 p.m., but they did not provide details about what occurred.

Sunday morning, Castanet has found the wreckage of the small helicopter in the Shuswap river, just west of the north end of Mabel Lake near the small community of Hupel. An RCMP SUV remains on scene, guarding the site.

BCEHS said while seven ambulances attended the crash, three people were cared for and two were taken to hospital.

The condition of those who were injured in the crash is not known at this time. Police have not provided any information about the incident.

The wreckage of the helicopter remains in the Shuswap River, in two pieces. Yellow police tape surrounds the two pieces.

Castanet has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board for more information about a possible investigation into the crash.

– with files from Jon Manchester