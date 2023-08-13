Helicopter crash near Mabel Lake Saturday night sends two to hospital

A helicopter crash near Mabel Lake Saturday evening sent two people to the hospital.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed Saturday night seven ambulances were dispatched to an “incident” past Mabel Lake Resort just after 8 p.m., but they did not provide details about what occurred.

Sunday morning, Castanet has found the wreckage of the small helicopter in the Shuswap river, just west of the north end of Mabel Lake near the small community of Hupel. An RCMP SUV remains on scene, guarding the site.

BCEHS said while seven ambulances attended the crash, three people were cared for and two were taken to hospital.

The condition of those who were injured in the crash is not known at this time. Police have not provided any information about the incident.

The wreckage of the helicopter remains in the Shuswap River, in two pieces. Yellow police tape surrounds the two pieces.

Castanet has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board for more information about a possible investigation into the crash.

– with files from Jon Manchester