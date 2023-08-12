Emergency incident near Enderby sends two to hospital

Photo: Pixabay

A number of police vehicles, ambulances, and rescue trucks rushed out to Enderby-Mabel Lake Rd outside of Enderby for an emergency situation Saturday night.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident occurred just after 8 p.m.

"We got a call around 8:08 p.m. tonight about an incident just past Mabel Lake Resort in Enderby," said a member of BCEHS. "Seven ambulances were dispatched, paramedics cared for three people on scene, and transported two of those people to the hospital."

BCEHS tells Castanet the scene is still active but they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Castanet has received multiple news tips that a helicopter crashed in the area, but BCEHS was unable to confirm this and Castanet has not been able to verify the claims.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.