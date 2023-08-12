Expect traffic disruptions as work continues on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path

Photo: City of Vernon

Work on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path is going to cause some traffic disruptions.

According to a report that will be presented to Vernon city council Monday, on Aug. 16, the contractor doing the work is tentatively planning to start the northbound lane construction on Silver Star Road from the L & A Road intersection.

Detours for southbound traffic via Rimer Road, will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the northbound traffic still using Silver Star Road.

The project team will monitor the detour route and will continue to adjust signage and flaggers and will continue to update council and the community on the construction staging, planned traffic management and alternate routes available.

CGL Contracting is anticipated to start the Silver Star Road median lighting project the beginning of September.

There will be traffic control and lane adjustments setup around the site to accommodate the installation.

The lighting work was supposed to start in August, but delivery of materials were delayed, bumping the work to September.