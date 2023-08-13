Vernon Fire Rescue Services has seen a 26 per cent increase in calls so far this year

Photo: Stephen Zopf

It has been a busy year so far Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

A report to city council at their regular meeting Monday will show VFRS has seen a 23.6 per cent increase so far this year over 2022.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 2, the fire department has responded to 2,910 calls for service, up from 2,354 calls last year.

“There have been 222 fires for this period in 2023 compared with 151 in 2022,” the report says. “Minor fires are up (by) 52 calls compared to 2022, with a total of 151 for the (time) period. “

Wildfires and outdoor fires are up by 17 calls compared to last year with a total of 33.

During this fire season, the City of Vernon has supported BC Wildfire by providing a fire engine and firefighters to the Osoyoos wildfire and, when requested, provided a wild land fire apparatus and three firefighters to be on standby for deployment in the region.

There has also been an increase in medical response calls with crews attending 1,909 calls this year compared to 1,498 in 2022.

Crews have also responded to 487 overdose calls this year.

Since July 5, Station 3 at Predator Ridge, has had a minimum of two career firefighters in service during the highest-risk parts of the day.

Also, on July 12 10 new auxiliary firefighters were placed into service from the station. The auxiliary firefighters have responded with career firefighters to two fires since the in-service date.