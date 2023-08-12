Hundreds attend Vernon Pride Week event Saturday

Vernon was showing its pride Saturday at the 2900 Plaza.

A variety of events were held in the downtown pedestrian plaza as part of the annual Pride Week.

“Events like this are some of the only places where queer and trans people can find community, so it's important to build that community, to hear supportive messaging and to just celebrate together,” said Abbie Wilson with the Vernon Pride Society.

“Things have improved...but the last couple years we've seen a rise in hate and violence, so we still have a ways to go unfortunately.”

Wilson said events like Pride are important for bringing more visibility “to help people meet more people like us and to break down some of those barriers for people in their day-to-day lives.”

Among those speaking at the event was Vernon mayor Victor Cumming who said Vernon is an inclusive city and everyone is welcome, to the cheers of those in attendance.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said she has “unwavering support” for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“I think it is very important for us as elected leaders and even as citizens...to talk about why it is important to have events like this because there is still so much hatred and so much violence going on,” Sandhu said. “We need to send a message of love. Hatred just destroys people's souls."

Wilson said for more information on available support and resources, go to the Vernon Pride Society website.