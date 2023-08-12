Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are keeping a close eye on prolific offenders

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are continuing to keeping a close watch on prolific offenders in the North Okanagan.

At their regular council meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a report from Supt. Shawna Baher outlining the second quarter of 2023.

“Targeted policing continues to participate in a policing priority of identifying, profiling, selecting and targeting individuals or groups that are involved in criminal activity and, because their association to gangs or organized crime, pose a safety risk to the community. There are currently five individuals/groups identified in the Vernon area,” the report says.

Targeted policing works closely with partner agencies and stakeholders including interagency, community outreach and mentally disordered offenders.

During the second quarter of the year, investigators from the drug and crime-reduction units combined resources to provide an enhanced policing presence in the downtown core of Vernon.

With the assistance of the crime analyst, police identified hot spots of criminal activity to focus police response.

Throughout the six-day operation, targeted policing entered into 95 investigations relating to a variety of offences including drug trafficking, failure to comply with release conditions, driving offences, weapons offences and as well as executing multiple warrants of arrest.

A prolific offender is identified as an adult or youth offender with an established pattern of persistent criminal code and/or Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offenders, identified by current intelligence to be criminally active and assessed by police and partner agencies as medium to high risk to re-offend.

“These offenders reside within our detachment area and are capable of causing a disproportionate amount of crime in the community,” the report says.

“At the conclusion of this reporting period, there are 15 prolific offenders identified for monitoring in the Vernon North Okanagan.”

Of those, eight are currently in custody and seven are not.

“Of the seven not in custody, four reside or known to frequent the City of Vernon and three relocated outside of our jurisdiction.”

In May, the Prolific Offender Unit investigated a series of business break and enters which included a local financial institution. As a result, a suspect was identified and Crown Counsel approved charges against a 40-year old man.

Overall, calls for service in the second quarter of 2023 were up by 19 per cent in rural Vernon, but saw only a marginal increase for the city itself.

However, there was a 15 per cent jump for criminal code calls in Vernon and Coldstream.

There has also been a 16.72 per cent increase in property offences in the city, but a 17 per cent drop in rural Vernon.