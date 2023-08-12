Vernon's Tyler Henry recipient of the The Emily Dahl Foundation 2023 $5,000 scholarship

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation Katie Dahl, Emily Dahl Foundation, left, Sherman Dahl, Co-founder, Emily Dahl Foundation, Kristina Tobler, Emily Dahl Foundation, Tyler Henry, 2023 recipient, Cory Hoard, Sky Volleyball president, Troy Lorenson, Sky Volleyball/Emily Dahl Foundation, Emily's coach, Travis Kiel, Sky Volleyball vice-president .

Tyler Henry has been selected to receive The Emily Dahl Foundation 2023 $5,000 scholarship.

Described as an “amazing young man, gracious athlete and respectful person,” Henry topped the list of deserving athletes to receive the award.

The WL Seaton graduate joined the Sky Volleyball Club when he was just 12 years old and has played for six years with them in a variety of positions, but he's specialized as an outside hitter.

Henry plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science at Trent University in Peterborough.

“I am honoured to receive this award. To be able to join Iseult Colclough and Novah Gardner as recipients fills me with joy and happiness,” Henry said.

Cory Hoard, president of Sky Volleyball said the Emily Dahl Foundation and SKY received a “number of very good applicants who are amazing students, players and just really good kids.

“I want to congratulate Tyler for this achievement, and I believe he epitomizes all the traits SKY wants their athletes to have on and off the court. I have interacted with Tyler off the court, and I have played volleyball against him, and he is such an amazing young man, gracious athlete and respectful person and I know he will put this scholarship to good use.”

Sherman Dahl Co-Founder of The Emily Dahl Foundation said the “purpose of life is to be happy. When the coaches described Tyler to me, it really did impact me and fill me with warmth. His displays of kindness in all that he does is exactly what this world needs. He is the ultimate teammate."

Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, said the CFNO is “delighted to enable our donors to fulfill their philanthropic goals. It is our absolute pleasure to manage funding for the Emily Dahl Foundation. Knowing Emily’s legacy lives on through Tyler and all the young people who will receive this award in the future is an inspiration.”