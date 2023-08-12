City of Vernon reviewing business concerns over venue rental costs

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon says it is reviewing business concerns about municipal venue rental costs.

The city presented a rosy picture of rental fees and admission rates in a report to council in July, even suggesting increases.

But, user groups have long criticized the fees as too high, so much so that they discourage events from happening in Vernon.

A draft parks and recreation fee assessment by consultant Innovate Planning & Co. was received by council on July 17.

Council had directed administration to come back with recommendations for Monday's meeting – but the results of a Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce survey put the brakes on that.

The chamber slammed the fees as excessive and called for a "fundamental shift."

A letter to council dated July 13 said the chamber's survey found costs to be members' No. 1 complaint.

It noted Funtastic, the largest slo-pitch tournament in Western Canada, pays the highest rental fees in B.C. for ball fields.

Funtastic pays $141.29 -$169.55 a day for makeshift fields in soccer pitches. Fenced diamonds without lights are $226; those with lights are $260. It also pays $34.49 a game for lights, and an honorarium of $1,500 for field

maintenance during the tournament weekend.

That compares to an hourly rate of $18.50 in Kelowna, $16.90 in Vancouver, and $45 per game in Abbotsford.

The Vernon Farmers Market's rental of the Kal Tire Place parking lot has also tripled to $11,700 a year.

By comparison, the Kamloops Farmers Market is given free downtown street access and pays $600 for an adjacent park for 28 Saturdays a year.

The chamber followed up with a letter suggesting a user group task force to review the fees.

A report to council says administration is reviewing the recommendations, along with feedback from other community organizations, and will report back in September.