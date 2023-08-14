City of Armstrong keeping close eye on creek, reservoir amid drought

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Armstrong is keeping a close eye on water usage as drought conditions in the region worsen.

In a report to council, city staff say the Thomas Hayes reservoir is sitting at 24 per cent of capacity.

Staff are continuing to watch daily water consumption and flows from Fortune Creek to the water treatment plant.

Inspections were completed at Silver Star lakes on July 27, and the lakes are still at full pool, the report states.

Staff will continue to monitor flow and demand closely as the city enters enter Stage 4 drought restrictions.

The reservoir, meanwhile, is currently unable to provide any additional water allotments for spray irrigation.

“We typically cut off spray irrigation once we reach 20 per cent capacity in the reservoir,” the report says.

Staff are also monitoring the drought and wildfire situation within the province, checking in regularly with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management Climate Readiness, BC Wildfire Service, and Environment Canada.