Pavilion, water feature coming soon for Civic Memorial Park

Photo: City of Vernon

Design work has been completed for a pavilion at Vernon's new Civic Memorial Park.

The old arena was torn down in 2018, and design work and input on the park began in 2020.

The shade structure and is currently "out for pricing," according to a parks department report to city council.

Water feature construction will commence in mid-August, with completion scheduled for September.

Renovations to the building housing Vernon Tourism, including a new exterior-facing public washroom, are scheduled to commence in September, with anticipated completion in February.